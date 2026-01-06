Watch Live

MISINFORMATION Fake AI videos of Venezuelans thanking Trump go viral amid real unrest

  • Updated: 20:51
  • , 6 January 2026
AI propaganda sparks outrage with over 5 million views

AI-generated videos showing fake Venezuelan “citizens” sobbing tears of joy and thanking Donald Trump have exploded online with more than five million views. But the truth on the ground is starkly different — recent polls reveal 86 percent of Venezuelans want Nicolás Maduro to stay in power.

The most popular video, shared by the X account “Wall Street Apes,” features synthetic clips of supposed locals praising Trump for “freeing” them. An AI narrator intones: “The people cry for their freedom, thanks to the United States for freeing us. The hero, thank you Donald Trump.”

Reality check: Polling shows Maduro backed by majority amid US strikes

  • US air strikes in Venezuela have killed at least 80 soldiers and civilians, with more deaths expected.
  • Thousands have taken to the streets nationwide to protest against the US attacks.
  • A NOV survey found only 8% support for the far-right opposition backed by Trump.
  • Even Maduro opponents criticise the US military incursion.

The fake “thank you” videos sharply contrast with the widespread local resistance and polling data.

Politicians and activists spread AI fakes, fuelling misinformation

High-profile figures, including Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, have pushed AI-manipulated videos and images, spreading falsehoods about Venezuela. Within hours of Maduro’s kidnapping, AI-generated pictures purporting to show him in US custody went viral—long before any official confirmation.

Geopolitical analyst Ben Norton warned: “The U.S. empire’s war propaganda is getting much more sophisticated. You can bet the U.S. government will use AI to justify its many more imperialist wars of aggression.”

Mexican journalist José Luis Granados Ceja linked the disinformation surge to the 2002 media coup that briefly ousted Hugo Chávez. He said: “It shouldn’t be a surprise that in 2025 new tech and fake AI videos are being used toward similar ends.”

New digital front in old propaganda wars

This viral AI content marks a dangerous evolution of information warfare. Fake videos create a contrived narrative of Venezuelan consent for US action, while real opinion opposes it. The speed and scale of AI propaganda make it a powerful tool to manipulate Western audiences.

The involvement of politicians sharing such content highlights either deliberate misinformation or worrying digital illiteracy. Meanwhile, synthetic media flooding social platforms before fact-checkers can respond sets a troubling precedent.

Experts warn the Venezuela case could be a blueprint for future AI-driven fabrications to justify military interventions globally.

