Chaos on the M6 after a one-vehicle crash sparks major delays. The incident happened at 3.13pm on the northbound carriageway.

Vehicle Overturns, Driver Injured

Police confirmed a single vehicle overturned and hit an embankment on the hard shoulder. The driver is receiving treatment for injuries, but they’re not life-threatening.

Southbound lanes have reopened, but two lanes northbound remain closed, causing a severe traffic build-up.

Serious Collision Halts Traffic Between J32 and J33

National Highways North West labelled the crash a ‘serious collision’. They have stopped all traffic in both directions between junction 32 (M55) and junction 33 (Hampson).

A statement on X warned:

“We’re reporting delays on approach of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times both ways. We’ll keep you updated.”

Travel Alert: Brace for Delays

Expect bottlenecks and slow traffic northbound on the M6.

Southbound is clearer, but proceed with caution near the scene.

Emergency services remain on site.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes where possible and stay tuned for further updates.