AIRLIFTED Air Ambulance Scrambles to M6 Crash

  • Updated: 18:22
  • , 28 January 2026

Chaos on the M6 after a one-vehicle crash sparks major delays. The incident happened at 3.13pm on the northbound carriageway.

Vehicle Overturns, Driver Injured

Police confirmed a single vehicle overturned and hit an embankment on the hard shoulder. The driver is receiving treatment for injuries, but they’re not life-threatening.

Southbound lanes have reopened, but two lanes northbound remain closed, causing a severe traffic build-up.

Serious Collision Halts Traffic Between J32 and J33

National Highways North West labelled the crash a ‘serious collision’. They have stopped all traffic in both directions between junction 32 (M55) and junction 33 (Hampson).

A statement on X warned:

“We’re reporting delays on approach of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times both ways. We’ll keep you updated.”

Travel Alert: Brace for Delays

  • Expect bottlenecks and slow traffic northbound on the M6.
  • Southbound is clearer, but proceed with caution near the scene.
  • Emergency services remain on site.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes where possible and stay tuned for further updates.

