Chaos on the M6 after a one-vehicle crash sparks major delays. The incident happened at 3.13pm on the northbound carriageway.
Vehicle Overturns, Driver Injured
Police confirmed a single vehicle overturned and hit an embankment on the hard shoulder. The driver is receiving treatment for injuries, but they’re not life-threatening.
Southbound lanes have reopened, but two lanes northbound remain closed, causing a severe traffic build-up.
Serious Collision Halts Traffic Between J32 and J33
National Highways North West labelled the crash a ‘serious collision’. They have stopped all traffic in both directions between junction 32 (M55) and junction 33 (Hampson).
A statement on X warned:
“We’re reporting delays on approach of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times both ways. We’ll keep you updated.”
Travel Alert: Brace for Delays
- Expect bottlenecks and slow traffic northbound on the M6.
- Southbound is clearer, but proceed with caution near the scene.
- Emergency services remain on site.
Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes where possible and stay tuned for further updates.