Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold

An Air Canada flight had to scramble back to the gate after a shocking safety blunder saw a baggage crew member trapped under the plane mid-taxi, the airline has confirmed.

Mid-Taxi Mayhem at Toronto Airport

The chaos unfolded on December 13, 2025, aboard Flight AC1502, bound from Toronto Pearson to Moncton, New Brunswick. Air Canada revealed the plane’s cargo doors were accidentally slammed shut while a ground crew member was still inside.

The aircraft had already started taxiing when staff realised the worker was trapped. The jet quickly returned to the gate with no injuries reported.

“Upon discovery, the aircraft returned to the gate. There were no injuries, but as this presented a potential safety issue, we have reinforced our procedures with our ground crews.” – Air Canada statement

Passenger Video Reveals Horror Scene

Weeks later, a passenger shared dramatic footage on Instagram showing the moment people on board realised something was seriously wrong.

The clip shows the plane at a standstill with crew gathered near the cargo hold. In the background, a voiceover relays what passengers were told and confirms the crew member’s narrow escape.

“We had already started taxiing when a baggage crew member was under the aircraft in the cargo and could be heard yelling for help and banging underneath us. Thankfully, he got out safely. I still can’t believe this happened.” – Passenger Instagram post

The flight never made it to Moncton, with the pilot heard reassuring travellers:

“I’ve never had that happen in my life. Hopefully it’s the first and last. The good news is that the person is perfectly fine and safe.” – Flight AC1502 pilot

Safety Procedures Overhauled

Air Canada confirmed it has since tightened ground-handling protocols to prevent a repeat of this nightmare near-miss. However, the airline has not disclosed how long the employee remained trapped or the exact cause behind the dangerous mistake.

This incident puts fresh spotlight on airport safety and ground crew vigilance, highlighting just how close calamity can get when procedures slip.