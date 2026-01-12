Watch Live

FLIGHTMARE Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold

  • Updated: 22:38
  • , 12 January 2026
Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold

 

An Air Canada flight had to scramble back to the gate after a shocking safety blunder saw a baggage crew member trapped under the plane mid-taxi, the airline has confirmed.

Mid-Taxi Mayhem at Toronto Airport

The chaos unfolded on December 13, 2025, aboard Flight AC1502, bound from Toronto Pearson to Moncton, New Brunswick. Air Canada revealed the plane’s cargo doors were accidentally slammed shut while a ground crew member was still inside.

The aircraft had already started taxiing when staff realised the worker was trapped. The jet quickly returned to the gate with no injuries reported.

“Upon discovery, the aircraft returned to the gate. There were no injuries, but as this presented a potential safety issue, we have reinforced our procedures with our ground crews.” – Air Canada statement

Passenger Video Reveals Horror Scene

Weeks later, a passenger shared dramatic footage on Instagram showing the moment people on board realised something was seriously wrong.

The clip shows the plane at a standstill with crew gathered near the cargo hold. In the background, a voiceover relays what passengers were told and confirms the crew member’s narrow escape.

“We had already started taxiing when a baggage crew member was under the aircraft in the cargo and could be heard yelling for help and banging underneath us. Thankfully, he got out safely. I still can’t believe this happened.” – Passenger Instagram post

The flight never made it to Moncton, with the pilot heard reassuring travellers:

“I’ve never had that happen in my life. Hopefully it’s the first and last. The good news is that the person is perfectly fine and safe.” – Flight AC1502 pilot

Safety Procedures Overhauled

Air Canada confirmed it has since tightened ground-handling protocols to prevent a repeat of this nightmare near-miss. However, the airline has not disclosed how long the employee remained trapped or the exact cause behind the dangerous mistake.

This incident puts fresh spotlight on airport safety and ground crew vigilance, highlighting just how close calamity can get when procedures slip.

Recommended for you

Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
STREET BRAWL Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
HANDS OFF Met Police Slammed Over ‘Hands-Off’ Approach During Pro-Palestine Rally in Notting Hill

Must READ

Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
TRAGIC DEATH OF A BABY Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
Former Essex Police Special Superintendent Charged with Sexual Offence
POLICE PROBE Serious Collision Shuts Down A414 in Bobbingworth
TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response
82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
MANHUNT LAUNCHED 82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
MAJOR INCIDENT Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
FLIGHTMARE Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
£1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
MAJOR STASH OF HASH £1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
CUT FREE Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
Police HOld Cells7 1
ARREST MADE Man Arrested After Domestic Assault Shakes Hove

More For You

Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
INQUEST OPENED Tragic Death of Daisy House at Loughton Station Sparks Shock
Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
MIGRANT CRISIS Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike

More From UK News in Pictures

Storm Goretti Tragedy: 'Gentle Giant' Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
FIRST PICTURE Storm Goretti Tragedy: ‘Gentle Giant’ Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Bus Crashes Into Hounslow West Underground Station Forecourt, Prompting Emergency Response

BREAKING

DOUBLE DECKER CRASH Bus Crashes Into Hounslow West Underground Station Forecourt, Prompting Emergency Response
Two Airlifted to London Hospital After Ramsgate House Fire
AIRLIFTED Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate
Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles
STREET CLEAN Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles
Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
HIT AND RUN Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
PUP RESCUE Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
GRIM FIND Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
Water Crisis in Tunbridge Wells – Supply Not Restored Until Monday 1st Dec 2025, 6:00 AM
BOTTLE WATER OUT Kent Water Crisis Deepens as Major Incident Declared – No Fix Until Tuesday
Round-Up of Recent Cases at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
KNIFE ATTACK Two Teens Charged After Bus Station Stabbing in Peterborough
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
POLICE NAME VICTIMS Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
LEADING WITH PRIDE New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
COLD HEARTED ATTACK Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search

More From UKNIP

Lemonade-Laden Lorry Overturns on M1, Causes Chaos
TRAFFIC CHAOS Lemonade-Laden Lorry Overturns on M1, Causes Chaos
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
SAFE DRIVER Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
GRIM DISCOVERY Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
error: Content is protected !!