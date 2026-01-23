It’s freezing on the tarmac with temperatures plunging to -13°C, feeling like a brutal -22°C thanks to the biting wind chill. Despite the cold, 121,212 travellers are set to pass through today’s terminals, with 60% at Terminal 1. But the weather isn’t just making passengers shiver—it’s wreaking havoc on Air Canada’s flights, sparking mass cancellations and delays.

Toronto Pearson Takes the Brunt of Snowstorm Mayhem

Toronto is under a yellow snowfall warning with 10 cm of snow expected, plus howling winds reducing visibility. Environment Canada warns, “Travel will likely be challenging.”

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has already seen 17 arrivals cancelled for Wednesday—and that figure is climbing fast. It also tops the charts for departing flight cancellations with nine so far. Yesterday, YYZ led North America in flight disruptions with 17 departures axed.

Air Canada is feeling the squeeze hardest. Early on Wednesday, it logged eight flight cancellations—the most among all North American airlines. This number is rising alongside widespread delays.

Air Canada Rolls Out Flexible Ticketing Amid Crisis

In response, Air Canada has launched penalty-free rebooking options for affected passengers. This covers major hubs, including:

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

Ottawa International Airport

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport

The airline said: “Air Canada has revised its ticketing policy to make it easier for customers travelling on an affected flight to make changes to their booking without penalty, space permitting.” They urge passengers to retrieve their bookings and make changes free of charge if impacted by the storm.

Delays and cancellations are expected to keep mounting throughout the day at Air Canada’s busiest Canadian hubs.

Earlier Troubles at Chicago O’Hare Add to Headaches

Just a day earlier, Air Canada warned of disruptions at Chicago O’Hare following a burst pipe that forced the evacuation of its main air traffic control tower. The incident led to 299 delayed departures (28%) and 371 delayed arrivals (35%) at ORD, with cancellations held relatively low at 12.

Thankfully, the control tower is now back in action, but the backlog has added another layer of chaos to Air Canada’s operations.

Air Canada Tops Global Cancellation Charts

As of January 21, Air Canada holds the dubious honour of being the airline with the most flight cancellations worldwide, primarily due to the punishing winter weather at its key hubs.

Toronto Pearson wrapped the day with the highest cancellations for both departures and arrivals in the world, suffering 299 departure delays impacting 57% of its flights. The airline and airports continue to battle through the storm, urging passengers to stay patient and check for updated travel info.