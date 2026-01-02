Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport

An Air India pilot sparked chaos at Vancouver airport after staff claimed he reeked of booze just before boarding a flight to Delhi last week. The incident on December 23rd – right before Christmas – forced a last-minute delay.

Duty-Free Staff Raise Alarm Over Drunken Pilot

According to reports, a duty-free employee spotted the pilot either drinking or smelling strongly of alcohol while buying drinks. The Canadian authorities were alerted and tested the pilot with a breathalyser. He failed and was immediately detained.

Flight AI186 Delayed as Substitute Pilot Steps In

Air India confirmed: “Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure.”

The airline added: “Canadian authorities raised concerns about the pilot’s fitness for duty, leading to further inquiry. An alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, causing the delay.“