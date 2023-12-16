Ajay Porter charged with the murder of a pensioner in Anstee Road Dover

A suspect has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a man in Dover. Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Anstee Road at 10.12pm on Monday 11 December 2023. Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a 66-year-old man was found with multiple injuries. He was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate commenced an investigation and on Friday 15 December a man was arrested. On the following day, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, against Ajay Porter, of Oswald Road, Dover. Mr Porter, aged 36, is remanded in custody to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 16 December.

A 35-year-old local man who was also arrested by investigators has been released without charge.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time, to contact Kent Police via our public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123F14-PO1

Anyone with information can also call 101 quoting reference 11-1430. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by using the online form on their website.