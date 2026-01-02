Albanian Duo 'Dumped Number Plates' After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears

Two Albanian men have been charged after witnesses say they removed and tossed the number plates from a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of an 89-year-old man in Kent.

Horrific Crash on Busy Road

Thomas Wallace was struck by a grey Mercedes estate on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham just after midday on Monday. His body was shockingly carried on the car’s roof for over a mile before being found by emergency services.

A passing postman and local resident tried to help, but medics pronounced Mr Wallace dead at the scene.

Suspects Flee and Face Multiple Charges

The Mercedes was recovered nearby, but the two men inside fled on foot. Police later arrested Albert Matraxhiu, 28, from Edgware, North London, and Erald Paci, 29, from Chatham, Kent.

Matraxhiu faces charges including death by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop or report an accident, and obstructing justice.

Paci has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due in Maidstone Crown Court on January 30.

Immigration Status Under Scrutiny

Reports reveal both accused men have unresolved immigration status. Paci had previously been deported and was awaiting a Home Office decision, while Matraxhiu faces potential deportation if found guilty.

Massive Emergency Response

The crash prompted a huge response: over 20 police, fire, and ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene, alongside an air ambulance and police helicopter.

The air ambulance landed nearby, with drones and police dogs searching.

Road closures remained in place until 6pm, causing disruption for local drivers.