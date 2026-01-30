A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a “respected and loved” great-grandad in Gillingham.

Tom Wallace Killed in Hit-and-Run on A289 Gads Hill

Dental surgeon Tom Wallace tragically died on December 29 after being struck by a Mercedes estate car near the junction of Gads Hill and Waterside Lane at around 12:10pm. The vehicle carried Mr Wallace on its roof for about one and a half miles before he was found fatally injured.

A postman and a nearby resident rushed to help, and paramedics arrived quickly, but despite efforts, Mr Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

Albert Matraxhiu Denies Dangerous Driving Charge

29-year-old Albert Matraxhiu, from Orange Hill, Edgware, faces trial at Maidstone Crown Court after denying causing Mr Wallace’s death by dangerous driving. He has, however, admitted to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Prosecutor Ryan Richter rejected the lesser charge as “unacceptable.” Judge Julian Smith agreed and set a five-day trial for July 13 to focus on the dangerous driving accusation.

Hit-and-Run Cover-Up Uncovered

Matraxhiu and co-defendant Erald Paci, 29, of Chatham, both admitted to perverting the course of justice after abandoning the car and removing its number plates following the crash.

“These two did what they could to escape responsibility and liability. You set to obstruct and obscure the investigation, and you will be punished,” Judge Smith told the defendants.

Both men remain remanded in custody pending their trial.

Family Pays Touching Tribute to Great-Grandad Tom Wallace

Mr Wallace, a father of three and grandfather of four, was married for 63 years. His family described him as a devoted family man who “loved his family dearly and was loved in return.”

Known locally for sailing up and down the east coast and across the Channel to France, he was a bell-ringer at Gillingham Green’s church, a long-time Samaritan, and an avid fundraiser for charities like NSPCC and Marie Curie through European cycling tours.

The family thanked the residents and the postman who tried to save him, calling them “compassionate and kind.” They added, “He was a respected and loved member of the community and deserved a better end to his life than this.”

Judge Smith addressed the grieving family in court, saying: