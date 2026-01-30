Watch Live

FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash

  • Updated: 12:09
  • , 30 January 2026

 

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a “respected and loved” great-grandad in Gillingham.

Tom Wallace Killed in Hit-and-Run on A289 Gads Hill

Dental surgeon Tom Wallace tragically died on December 29 after being struck by a Mercedes estate car near the junction of Gads Hill and Waterside Lane at around 12:10pm. The vehicle carried Mr Wallace on its roof for about one and a half miles before he was found fatally injured.

A postman and a nearby resident rushed to help, and paramedics arrived quickly, but despite efforts, Mr Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Albert Matraxhiu Denies Dangerous Driving Charge

29-year-old Albert Matraxhiu, from Orange Hill, Edgware, faces trial at Maidstone Crown Court after denying causing Mr Wallace’s death by dangerous driving. He has, however, admitted to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Prosecutor Ryan Richter rejected the lesser charge as “unacceptable.” Judge Julian Smith agreed and set a five-day trial for July 13 to focus on the dangerous driving accusation.

 

Hit-and-Run Cover-Up Uncovered

Matraxhiu and co-defendant Erald Paci, 29, of Chatham, both admitted to perverting the course of justice after abandoning the car and removing its number plates following the crash.

“These two did what they could to escape responsibility and liability. You set to obstruct and obscure the investigation, and you will be punished,” Judge Smith told the defendants.

Both men remain remanded in custody pending their trial.

Family Pays Touching Tribute to Great-Grandad Tom Wallace

Mr Wallace, a father of three and grandfather of four, was married for 63 years. His family described him as a devoted family man who “loved his family dearly and was loved in return.”

Known locally for sailing up and down the east coast and across the Channel to France, he was a bell-ringer at Gillingham Green’s church, a long-time Samaritan, and an avid fundraiser for charities like NSPCC and Marie Curie through European cycling tours.

The family thanked the residents and the postman who tried to save him, calling them “compassionate and kind.” They added, “He was a respected and loved member of the community and deserved a better end to his life than this.”

Judge Smith addressed the grieving family in court, saying:

“The process today will have felt unpleasant and detached. We do not take any of this lightly.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 20.05.22
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 17.53.26
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
7ecc6590-fc16-11f0-8618-c12486cd8cf5.jpg
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 01.37.11
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales

Must READ

MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?

More For You

TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
RAPIST ON THE RUN Rape Convict on the Run After Jailing
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes

More From UK News in Pictures

ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash

More From UKNIP

SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
QUICK THINKING Six-Year-Old Hero Calls 999 After Dad Collapses at Home
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son
error: Content is protected !!