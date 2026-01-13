Watch Live

Albanian Migrant Jailed After Fifth Failed Deportation Bid

  Updated: 20:27
  13 January 2026
Albanian Migrant Jailed After Fifth Failed Deportation Bid

An Albanian man faces deportation from the UK for the fifth time after being caught hiding in the back of a trailer.

Repeated Attempts to Enter UK Illegally

Romeo Zani, 32, has persistently tried to sneak into the UK since 2017. Newcastle Crown Court revealed he first came to Border Force’s attention nine years ago when he entered the country in the back of a lorry and worked illegally.

Zani also tried to enter via a yacht in Falmouth and has served previous prison sentences for similar offences.

Two-Year Jail Sentence for Breaking Deportation Order

Zani admitted breaching his indefinite deportation order and was handed a two-year jail term. Recorder Nicholas Worsley slammed the move as a “blatant attempt to flout deportation” and warned that such crimes “undermine the fabric of society and enable criminality.”

Caught En Route to Nissan Factory

Prosecutors revealed Zani was found sealed inside a trailer heading to the Nissan factory in Sunderland. He told officers he paid £5,000 to travel from Albania via Belgium, claiming his life was at risk back home.

