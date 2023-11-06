Aldi to Close on Boxing Day 2023 as a Gesture of Appreciation to Staff

Aldi, the popular supermarket chain, has announced its festive opening times for the upcoming holiday season, and it includes a heartwarming decision to give its hardworking staff a well-deserved Boxing Day off.

In light of this decision, Aldi stores across the United Kingdom will be closed on both Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and reopening on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This move aims to allow Aldi employees to spend quality time with their loved ones during the Christmas period.

Aldi’s opening hours will be adjusted in the lead-up to Christmas, with extended operating times to cater to customers looking to stock up on essentials and festive treats before the big day arrives.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, expressed the company’s understanding of the importance of the Christmas season for its workforce. He stated, “We recognize that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues, and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.”

As a result, Aldi shoppers can look forward to a delightful array of new Christmas offerings hitting the shelves in the run-up to the festive season.

Additionally, Aldi has recently launched a recruitment drive, aiming to fill 3,000 store roles in preparation for the busy holiday period. These roles encompass a variety of positions, including Store Assistants, managerial roles, and cleaners.

Store Assistants at Aldi will enjoy a starting pay of £11.40 per hour nationwide, rising to £12.85 per hour within the M25 area. Furthermore, Aldi is actively recruiting for approximately 1,500 positions at its regional distribution centres across the UK, with openings for warehouse selectors, logistics assistants, and warehouse cleaners.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, emphasized the importance of making affordable, high-quality food accessible to all, especially during the festive season. She commented, “That’s why we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new colleagues to our stores and Regional Distribution Centres over the coming months. Our colleagues play such a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked throughout the year, which is why we will once again be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a way to say thank you for their continued hard work.”

Aldi’s decision to close on Boxing Day as a gesture of gratitude to its dedicated staff is a testament to the company’s commitment to employee well-being during the holiday season. It reflects Aldi’s dedication to creating a supportive and positive work environment for its team members, while also providing customers with a warm and festive shopping experience.