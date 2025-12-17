Alleged Bondi Gunman Charged with 59 Offences After Deadly Terror Attack

Watch Live

  • Updated: 08:21
  • , 17 December 2025
24-Year-Old Faces 15 Counts of Murder and Terrorism Charges After Firing on Jewish Festival

Naveed Akram, 24, stands accused of one of Australia’s deadliest terror attacks, charged with 59 offences including 15 counts of murder and one for committing a terrorist act. The Bondi Beach gunman allegedly opened fire during a Jewish Chanukah celebration, leaving 15 people dead.

Father Killed, Son Wakes from Coma

The attack involved Naveed and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, who was shot dead by police at the scene. Naveed was seriously wounded but has since woken from a coma and is stable. He is set to appear at a bedside court hearing later this week.

ISIS Flags and Explosives Found in Vehicle

  • Police found two homemade ISIS flags in Naveed’s car.
  • Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also discovered inside the vehicle.
  • Authorities are probing why the pair took a trip to the Philippines just weeks before the attack.

“There is no evidence to suggest other individuals were involved in this attack, however, we caution that this could change given it is early in our investigation.” – Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett

Community Mourns as Victims Are Identified

So far, 12 of the 15 victims have been named, including a 10-year-old girl named Matilda, the youngest to lose her life. Among the dead are a devoted rabbi, a Holocaust survivor, a former NSW Police officer, and a French national. More than 40 others were wounded, including two police officers.

Thousands of mourners have gathered outside Bondi Pavilion to pay tribute, laying flowers and remembering the tragic lives lost in the horrific shooting.

