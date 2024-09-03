 Alleged killer ‘laughs’ on leaving Ilyas Habibi ‘choking on blood’ in Sutton stabbing

Former Lancing College Teacher Admits to Child Sex Offences and Sharing Pupil Data

Family of Stabbed Teenager Ilyas Habibi Left Devastated as Alleged Killer Taunts Them After Fleeing the Country

The family of 17-year-old Ilyas Habibi, who was tragically stabbed to death near Sutton train station, is reeling after the alleged killer reportedly fled the country and taunted them through a chilling message. Ilyas was attacked on December 5 while on his way home from college, just minutes after leaving the station. The suspect, who has not been named, is believed to have fled the UK two days later, taking advantage of what Ilyas’ brother claims was a “computer error” that allowed him to escape undetected.

In a heart-wrenching interview with Mr Habibi, Ilyas’ older brother, described the family’s anguish after receiving a message from the suspect, who allegedly joked about leaving Ilyas “choking on his blood.” The cruel message has compounded the family’s grief and frustration, as they feel left in the dark by authorities.

“They told us there had been an error with the computers, and that’s why border and immigration weren’t told,” Mr. Habibi said. “They knew who it was two days before he fled the country – they went to his house but he had already gone.”

Ilyas was fatally stabbed just a short distance from Sutton police station. His brother described the moment he learned of the horrific news. While at work, Mr Habibi received a notification from his doorbell camera, showing police officers delivering the devastating news to his parents. The scene, which Mr. Habibi witnessed through his phone, has left him traumatized.

The family has been critical of the police response, particularly after learning that the suspect had managed to leave the country. We want to know what steps they’re taking but they don’t tell us,” Mr. Habibi said. “I’m honestly shocked.”

The Metropolitan Police has refused to comment on claims that the suspect escaped due to a computer error. A separate man, aged 19, was arrested in December on suspicion of assisting an offender but was released on bail.

The Habibi family has been left shattered by the loss of Ilyas. His mother, overcome with grief, spends her days in his room and faints frequently. Mr Habibi described the profound emptiness in their home, saying, “My heart is just aching. If I close my eyes, I see Ilyas in front of me.”

In the days leading up to his death, Ilyas had been planning his future, asking his brother to book his driving theory test. “This was the last time I spoke with Ilyas. He was happy, came to the shop, and asked me to book his test,” Mr Habibi recalled.

As the family struggles to cope with their loss, they continue to push for justice. I just hope justice is served for my brother. I do,” Mr Habibi said, expressing his hope that the police will bring the killer to justice.

The investigation into Ilyas’ murder continues, and the family has appealed for any new information that could help bring the perpetrator to justice. The community remains in shock over the senseless killing of the young man who had so much ahead of him.

