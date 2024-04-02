UK News in Pictures

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run

In a significant breakthrough for Cheshire Police, an 80-year-old man has been apprehended at Heathrow Airport after evading authorities for an astonishing 27 years. Richard Burrows, sought by Cheshire Police since 1997, was arrested upon his return to the UK from Thailand.

Burrows had been a fugitive since December 1997 when he failed to appear in court to face trial for two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault. These charges stem from allegations of historical sexual abuse of children, purportedly occurring between 1969 and 1971. Some reported offences occurred at a children’s home, while others occurred in the West Midlands.

The arrest of Burrows was made possible through collaborative efforts between Cheshire Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA) International. Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson emphasized the unwavering determination of law enforcement to locate Burrows, expressing hope that his arrest brings closure to those affected by his alleged crimes.

“I would like to thank the public for the information that they have provided over the years during our search for Burrows and I hope that his arrest provides some reassurance,” said DI Atkinson. I also hope that his arrest acts as a warning to any other wanted suspects – demonstrating that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested.”

Duncan Burrage, NCA International Liaison Officer in Thailand, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the collaborative efforts that led to Burrows’ apprehension and underscoring law enforcement’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims.

Following his arrest, Burrows has been remanded in police custody and is scheduled to appear at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, April 2. Individuals with any concerns or information related to the case are encouraged to visit the Cheshire Police website or contact 101.

This arrest serves as a testament to the persistence of law enforcement agencies in pursuing justice, regardless of the passage of time, and sends a clear message to fugitives that they cannot evade accountability forever.

