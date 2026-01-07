Watch Live

Amber Snow Warning and 'Danger to Life' Wind Alert Slam UK as Storm Goretti Bears Down

The UK is on high alert with amber snow and wind warnings in place across large swathes of the country. Storm Goretti, the first named storm of 2026, is set to batter the nation from Thursday, bringing dangerous travel conditions, heavy snow, and hazardous winds. The Met Office warns this will be a “multi-hazard event” amid an ongoing icy snap.

Amber Alerts Hit Midlands, Wales, and Cornwall

The Met Office has issued an amber snow warning starting 8pm Thursday, covering areas including Birmingham, Leicester, Coventry, Derby, Nottingham, Wrexham, and parts of South and West Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, an amber wind warning—a rare “danger to life” alert—has been placed on Cornwall’s western tip from 5pm Thursday until 11pm Friday. Violent gusts threaten property damage and flying debris. Yellow wind warnings also sweep across Devon, Dorset, and eastern Cornwall.

 

Frozen Chaos across Aberdeenshire and Beyond

Aberdeenshire remains in “major incident” status as thick snow and ice trap people indoors. Rescue teams and first responders reveal they’re battling up to two feet of snow to reach those in need, calling the conditions “unlike anything” seen before.

Some locals say they haven’t left their homes since New Year’s Day, isolated by relentless snow and icy roads. The council is diverting all resources to clear key routes and aid emergency services.

School Bus Crashes on Black Ice in Kent

A double-decker school bus slipped on black ice in Ashford, Kent, crashing into a ditch just after 8am Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was injured. Kent Fire and Rescue confirmed the icy conditions caused the accident.

Cold Weather Payment Boost for Hundreds of Thousands

Winter misery comes with a silver lining. Hundreds of thousands of households in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland qualify for £25 cold weather payments during periods below freezing. Certain areas like Cumbria’s Alston and Penrith, seeing prolonged cold, could get up to £50.

 

Qualifying pensioners and low-income families will receive the payment automatically by March 31st. Simply check if your postcode is on the list to see if you’re eligible.

Scotland’s Ski Resorts Welcome Snow… If You Can Get There

Scotland’s ski centres are rejoicing over fresh snowfall, though treacherous access roads and closures persist. Glenshee Ski Centre opened three runs and a sledging area. Glencoe Mountain Resort offers beginner lessons and some facilities but awaits deeper snow for main slopes.

Expect delays as resorts work hard clearing snow and preparing for the season amid the storm threats.

What Do Weather Warnings Mean?

The Met Office uses colour-coded alerts to inform the public:

  • Yellow: Possible travel delays and minor disruption. Stay alert.
  • Amber: Likely significant disruption. Consider changing plans.
  • Red: Dangerous conditions expected. Avoid travel and take precautions.

With Storm Goretti arriving amid a cold snap, the UK faces one of its most disruptive winter threats in recent years.

 

A30 Westbound Closed in Devon Following Road Traffic Collision
AVOID THE AREA Top End of High Street in Cranbrook closed Shut After Serious Crash
Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
PREPARE FOR SNOW DUMPING Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
