amesbury police crack down on drink and drug driving during christmas campaign

In a bid to enhance road safety during the festive season, officers in Amesbury carried out a significant operation on Saturday night targeting drink or drug drivers. This operation is a part of the annual Christmas Drink/Drug Drive Campaign, which runs throughout December.

The campaign, involving the Roads Policing Unit, neighbourhood teams, and special constabulary, is conducted in collaboration with the Road Safety Partnership. It aims to intensify patrols and target individuals who drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

During Saturday night’s operation, police dealt with various offences. Three drivers were penalized for having no MOT, one for driving a vehicle with defective tyres, and three for having no insurance. Additionally, one driver was apprehended for operating a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and another was dealt with for driving whilst disqualified.

As part of the crackdown, three vehicles were seized, and one vehicle was issued a prohibition notice.

PC Mike Handscomb emphasized the importance of ensuring vehicles are road-legal and safe, especially during the winter season when driving conditions can be more challenging. “We will continue to conduct patrols on our roads over the coming weeks,” he said. “We know people will be out and about to celebrate Christmas parties, and we’d urge everyone to think ahead and plan their journey home. Drinking or taking illegal drugs and getting behind the wheel of a car is just not worth the risk.”

This initiative reflects the commitment of the Amesbury police to reduce incidents of drunk and drug driving, which significantly increase the risk of accidents, particularly during the holiday season. The campaign serves as a reminder to the public about the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of responsible behaviour for the safety of all road users.