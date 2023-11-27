An investigation is underway after two men were subjected to antisemitic abuse in Edgware

At around 4.40pm on Saturday, 25 November, the men were walking along Manor Park Gardens when they were approached by two men who reportedly made antisemitic remarks and grabbed one of the men by the arm.

The suspects left the scene in a white Peugeot van, officers would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle, which has the number plate of NU13 HRN.

Detective Sergeant Dax Hollick, from the local policing team in north-west London, said: “We have seen a concerning rise in both antisemitic and Islamophobia hate crimes. This is absolutely unacceptable and we are taking action. We will be relentless in targeting those who commit hate crimes and threaten our communities. If anyone sees this vehicle please do not approach the occupants and call 999 immediately”.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 4960/25NOV. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111”.