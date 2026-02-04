Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Quits £30m Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Allegations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has packed up and left the lavish Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate. Sources say he’s now setting up camp on the King’s Sandringham Estate, kicking off a fresh chapter away from the spotlight.

Early Exit from Royal Lodge

The 31-room mansion, valued at around £30million, was supposed to remain his a bit longer after agreeing to hand back the lease. But insiders reveal Andrew moved out earlier than expected. The switch comes amid swirling concerns tied to serious allegations hanging over him.

Police Probe New Claim Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Thames Valley Police are currently looking into claims that a woman was sent to Andrew’s Windsor home by none other than Jeffrey Epstein back in 2010. The alleged meeting took place at Royal Lodge when the woman was in her 20s, her lawyer disclosed to the BBC earlier this week.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client.”

Andrew Keeps Mum, But Denies Wrongdoing

So far, Andrew has stayed tight-lipped on the fresh accusations but has repeatedly denied any involvement or wrongdoing connected to Epstein in the past.

New Digs in Norfolk

The royal was spotted being driven roughly 130 miles to Norfolk, where he’s currently bunking down at Wood Farm Cottage on a temporary basis. He’s expected to move to Marsh Farm nearby once renovations wrap up, aiming for an early April move-in.