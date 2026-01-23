Andrew Tate has scrambled to distance himself from explosive footage showing far-right influencers singing an antisemitic song and flashing Nazi salutes during a Miami night out.

‘I Didn’t Want to Go’ – Tate Claims

On the Patrick Bet-David Podcast, Tate insisted he had no desire to attend the chaotic nightclub gathering and only agreed because it was Nick Fuentes’s first trip to such a venue. “I didn’t want to go to the club, I said I don’t want to go, I said this is bulls–t,” Tate said. “I truthfully believed I could get in and out of this dump in 15 minutes.”

The livestream, watched by around 50,000 viewers, showed Tate with his brother Tristan and far-right figures including Myron Gaines, Sneako, Clavicular, Justin Waller, plus Fuentes – a known antisemite. The group sang along to a Ye track, repeating the phrase “Heil Hitler,” both en route to the club and inside.

Tate’s Half-Apology and ‘Just Kids’ Defence

Tate pointed out he wasn’t caught dancing or singing along, adding, “I’m sorry to anybody who was offended. If I had played the song myself and danced around to it, sure. But I was in a car.”

He acknowledged rising antisemitism online but defended his pals as clueless rather than hateful. “I don’t think that any of them are deeply antisemitic ,genuinely, and I don’t think that any of them really thought it through,” Tate said. “Honestly, I think they’re just kids… they did some f—ing dumb s—t.”

Podcast co-host Adam Sosnick, who is Jewish, slammed this excuse, noting Gaines is nearly 40 and mocking the Nazi salute Gaines gave. Tate brushed it off, calling Gaines a close friend who sometimes acts out.

Others Refuse To Apologise

Tristan Tate claimed neither brother played the offensive song, blaming Sneako for switching the music during the livestream.

Myron Gaines, aka Amrou Fudl, doubled down by posting a video mocking Orthodox Jews while dancing to the same hateful lyrics.

Sneako denied playing the track and slammed the Tate brothers for shifting blame, also criticising Tate’s podcast choice that hosted Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Clavicular vowed he wouldn’t apologise and defended his actions as free speech.

Fuentes suggested the brothers were treading carefully due to ongoing legal troubles.

Legal Trouble Mounts For Tate Brothers

The explosive nightclub drama comes as the Tate brothers face serious criminal allegations. Prosecutors in Romania accuse them of trafficking 30+ women. They endured a Romanian travel ban from 2022 until earlier this year. In the UK, they face charges including rape and human trafficking and have been under US Homeland Security investigation since 2023.

The controversy is only adding fuel to their legal and reputational fire.