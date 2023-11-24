Anselam Senaj Fatally Stabbed in Newham, Five Charged with Murder

In a tragic development in East London, 26-year-old Anselam Senaj was named as the victim of a fatal stabbing incident in Newham. The young man was found with multiple stab wounds inside a car at the junction of Victoria Avenue and Grangewood Street on the evening of November 11.

In connection with the murder, five individuals have been charged, including four teenagers and a 20-year-old man. The accused are Khalis Malik, 18, of Pittman Gardens, Ilford; Zain Ali, 20, of Poulett Road, East Ham; Esahak Yusuf, 19, of Benson Avenue, East Ham; and two 17-year-old boys. They are scheduled to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 24.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that Mr. Senaj succumbed to a stab wound to the chest. His family has been informed of these developments and is receiving ongoing support from specialist police officers.

The tragic event has deeply affected the family, as evidenced by a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, Elira Senaj. On the fundraising platform, Elira wrote, “We have lost our brother in the most tragic way possible. At the age of 26 being stabbed to death.” The family is appealing for support to cover funeral costs and to repatriate Anselam’s body to Albania. A heartfelt message from another family member read, “May you rest in paradise ANSI.”

The Metropolitan Police provided further details on the incident, stating, “Police were called at 22:11 hrs on Saturday, 11 November to reports that a man had been stabbed inside a car… Despite the efforts of emergency services, [Anselam] died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 13 confirmed the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest. Following investigations, on November 22, warrants were executed at various addresses in London, leading to the arrests.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the devastating impact of knife crime. As the family grieves their loss, the police continue their investigation, and the legal process for the accused begins, the community seeks answers and justice for Anselam Senaj.

Further updates and information will be provided as the case progresses through the court system. In the meantime, the family’s fundraising efforts continue as they seek to give Anselam a dignified farewell.