Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken

In a bittersweet moment for fans of ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have delivered news that left viewers reeling with sadness.

During the latest episode of the popular entertainment show, the dynamic duo revealed that there are only two episodes remaining in the current series, marking the imminent end of the season. Ant and Dec previously announced that the show would be taking a break after this edition, with hopes of returning in the future. However, recent hints have left fans concerned that the hiatus might be longer than expected, or even permanent.

The announcement by Ant and Dec took many viewers by surprise, with some expressing their disappointment on social media platforms. Twitter was flooded with reactions from fans who admitted they were not ready for the show to conclude so soon.

As anticipation builds for the final episodes, details have emerged about the grand finale, promising a spectacular send-off for the beloved series. The last installment will be a two-hour extravaganza, filmed across the entirety of TV Centre in London, promising to be the show’s “biggest live show ever.” It will feature sensational performances and special appearances from iconic guests, including pop group Girls Aloud as the Star Guest Announcers.

Reflecting on the journey of Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant and Dec expressed their gratitude to viewers for their unwavering support over the past 20 series. While bidding farewell for now, they reassured fans that the memories and moments created on the show will be cherished forever.

As the countdown to the finale begins, fans are urged to tune in and celebrate the legacy of Saturday Night Takeaway, ensuring that the last episodes are truly a party to end all parties.