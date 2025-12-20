Anthony Joshua Floors Jake Paul with Crushing KO

British heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua delivered a brutal knockout to American social media fighter Jake Paul in the sixth round of their Miami showdown. The clash, broadcast live on Netflix from the Kaseya Centre Friday night, ended at 1:31 of round six when Joshua landed a thunderous right hand that left Paul unable to continue.

Paul’s Grim Injury After Tough Bout

Jake Paul, 28, had given Joshua trouble early on with slick movement but was knocked down multiple times before the referee called it off. Post-fight, Paul revealed he believed he’d sustained a broken jaw and missed scheduled media appearances. His team confirmed Paul later drove himself to hospital for treatment. Promoter Nakisa Bidarian expects a 4–6 week recovery for the injury.

Joshua Back in Top Form After 15-Month Break

Joshua, 36, who fought for the first time since a long 15-month layoff, admitted the bout lasted longer than many expected. He praised Paul’s effort but used the win to throw down the gauntlet for bigger heavyweight clashes ahead. The victory cements Joshua’s status as one of Britain’s premier heavyweights.

The defeat was Paul’s second professional loss and his first by knockout. Meanwhile, Joshua marked a ruthless return to the ring with a decisive, career-affirming win.