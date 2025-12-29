Anthony Joshua Injured in Deadly Nigeria Car Crash

Shock rippled through the boxing world as former heavyweight king Anthony Joshua was caught up in a fatal car crash on Nigeria’s notorious Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Two lives were lost in the horrific smash.

Joshua Walks Away with Minor Injuries After Horror Collision

The 36-year-old boxing star was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that crashed into a stationary truck just after 11am GMT in Makun, local reports confirm. Four people were inside the Lexus, with Joshua sitting directly behind the driver.

Eyewitnesses revealed the smash involved a two-vehicle convoy — the Lexus and a Pajero SUV carrying Joshua’s security detail close behind.

“It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. Another passenger sat beside the driver, making four inside the Lexus that crashed. His security detail followed behind,” a witness told Punch newspaper.

Miraculously, Joshua escaped with only minor injuries. But heartbreak followed as two passengers in the Lexus tragically died at the scene. Bystanders and Federal Road Safety officials rushed to help. Joshua was later seen calmly speaking to officials from the front seat of an emergency vehicle.

Promoter Eddie Hearn Speaks Out

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, currently holidaying, responded swiftly to the news:

“I awoke to this incident and we are trying to contact Anthony. We don’t want to speculate on his condition yet, but from the images I’ve seen, thankfully he appears OK. We’re awaiting more details and will update as soon as possible.”

The boxing world now holds its breath, hoping for a speedy recovery for the former champ and answers about this tragic crash.