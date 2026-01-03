Watch Live

NOW HOME Anthony Joshua Back in London After Deadly Nigerian Crash Kills Two Team Members

  • Updated: 17:29
  • , 3 January 2026
Anthony Joshua Back in London After Deadly Nigerian Crash Kills Two Team Members

 

Anthony Joshua has returned to London following a tragic road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two key members of his team. A funeral service is set for tomorrow at London Central Mosque.

Joshua Home After Fatal Crash Near Lagos

The 36-year-old boxing star landed at London Stansted Airport on Friday evening. He suffered only minor injuries in Monday’s collision near Lagos and is now recuperating at home.

Funeral Service for Trainer and Strength Coach

The janaza prayer service will honour Latif “Latz” Ayodele, Joshua’s personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength coach. Both men died instantly in the crash. Close family and associates are expected to attend, but Joshua’s presence remains uncertain to avoid disrupting the solemn event.

Crash Details: Seat Swap May Have Saved Joshua’s Life

  • Joshua had been in the front passenger seat but moved to the rear after the driver complained his large frame blocked the side mirror.
  • Latif Ayodele took Joshua’s front seat.
  • The Land Rover collided with a stationary lorry on what’s called Nigeria’s most dangerous road near Sagamu.
  • Both Ayodele and Ghami died instantly. Joshua was hospitalised briefly and later discharged.

Driver Pleads Not Guilty, Claims Brake Failure

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 47, who has worked for Joshua for over three years, appeared in Sagamu High Court on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to four charges including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence.

“What happened was an accident… he is saying the brakes did not work,” said Kayode’s lawyer.

Driver’s son, 19-year-old Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, defended his father: “Dad is not a fast driver… the brakes failed. He was pushing the pedal but nothing was happening.”

He added: “If the truck wasn’t parked illegally, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Mr Kayode was granted bail set at ₦5 million (£2,580). His trial is scheduled for January 20, with vehicle inspections and witness testimonies expected to play a key role.

Tragedy Strikes During Somber Visit

What was meant to be a personal trip to Joshua’s father’s homeland has turned into a nightmare. The boxer lost two trusted team members in the devastating crash. Speculation swirls that Joshua’s last-minute seat swap saved him from a worse fate, although both victims sat in seats usually safer during front-end impacts.

As the tragic story unfolds, all eyes remain on the upcoming trial and claims of brake failure and illegal parking that could prove crucial.

 

Recommended for you

From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
RACE RANT From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
RECVOERY MISSION Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault
MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault

BREAKING

STATE OF EMERGENCY US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions

Must READ

Venezuelan Leader Maduro Captured by US Forces
Venezuelan Leader Maduro Captured by US Forces
Trump Declares US Will Take the reins in Venezuela – Big Oil to Move In
MOVING IN Trump Declares US Will Take the reins in Venezuela – Big Oil to Move In
Trump Hails Venezuela Assault as ‘Like WWII’
LIKE WORLD WAR TWO Trump Hails Venezuela Assault as ‘Like WWII’
Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV
IT WAS DEADLY Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV
Tesco Issues Urgent Recall Over Dangerous Pate Use-By Dates
DO NOT EAT WARNING Tesco Issues Urgent Recall Over Dangerous Pate Use-By Dates
Essex Murder Hunt and Landfill Body Find Uncovered in New Channel 4 Doc
TO CATCH A KILLER Essex Murder Hunt and Landfill Body Find Uncovered in New Channel 4 Doc
Man Held Over Shocking Lambeth Murder
BRUTAL KILLING Man Held Over Shocking Lambeth Murder
HOMOPHOBIC ATTACK Lithuanian National jailed for Six Week after Homophobic attack in Battersea on New Years Eve
Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital
FLIPFLOPS "ACT OF WAR" UK Politicians Slam Trump’s Shocking Venezuela Strike
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
ARREST THREAT France Threatens to Arrest Brits Sabotaging Migrant Dinghies Bound for Dover

More For You

Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
SHOCKING Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
BAD APPLE Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
ARMED LOCKDOWN Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather

More From UK News in Pictures

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Snatched and Headed to NYC Jail
SNATCHED Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Snatched and Headed to NYC Jail
Anthony Joshua Back in London After Deadly Nigerian Crash Kills Two Team Members
NOW HOME Anthony Joshua Back in London After Deadly Nigerian Crash Kills Two Team Members
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
LIFE CHANGING Serious Incident Shuts A120 Both Ways in Essex – Major Delays Expected
Primark Shuts Dartford Store Today, Cutting 53 Jobs
JOB LOSSES Primark Shuts Dartford Store Today, Cutting 53 Jobs
National Police Air Support Scrambles to Mote Park in Maidstone
AIR SUPPORT National Police Air Support Scrambles to Mote Park in Maidstone
Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
NASTY COLLISION Serious Crash in St Austell: Pedestrian Hurt
Four-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near his Home After New Year's Eve Disappearance
TRAGIC END Four-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near his Home After New Year’s Eve Disappearance
US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
NO FLY ZONES US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
Man Charged with New Year’s Eve Murder of 24-Year-Old in Greater Manchester
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with New Year’s Eve Murder of 24-Year-Old in Greater Manchester
Labour Minister's Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout
TERROR CASE Labour Minister’s Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout
No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
AIRSPACE ISSUES No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
UK SNOW CHAOS Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
WOMAN HUNTED Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win
"HUMAN RIGHTS" Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison ‘Human Rights’ Win
FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital
CAPTURED Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela’s Capital

More From UKNIP

Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
WINTER ROAD BLAST Five Trapped in Horror Car Smash
Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
TRAGIC NEWS Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
ZIP HORROR Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
TRAGIC DEATH Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
error: Content is protected !!