Anthony Joshua Back in London After Deadly Nigerian Crash Kills Two Team Members

Anthony Joshua has returned to London following a tragic road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two key members of his team. A funeral service is set for tomorrow at London Central Mosque.

Joshua Home After Fatal Crash Near Lagos

The 36-year-old boxing star landed at London Stansted Airport on Friday evening. He suffered only minor injuries in Monday’s collision near Lagos and is now recuperating at home.

Funeral Service for Trainer and Strength Coach

The janaza prayer service will honour Latif “Latz” Ayodele, Joshua’s personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength coach. Both men died instantly in the crash. Close family and associates are expected to attend, but Joshua’s presence remains uncertain to avoid disrupting the solemn event.

Crash Details: Seat Swap May Have Saved Joshua’s Life

Joshua had been in the front passenger seat but moved to the rear after the driver complained his large frame blocked the side mirror.

Latif Ayodele took Joshua’s front seat.

The Land Rover collided with a stationary lorry on what’s called Nigeria’s most dangerous road near Sagamu.

Both Ayodele and Ghami died instantly. Joshua was hospitalised briefly and later discharged.

Driver Pleads Not Guilty, Claims Brake Failure

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 47, who has worked for Joshua for over three years, appeared in Sagamu High Court on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to four charges including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence.

“What happened was an accident… he is saying the brakes did not work,” said Kayode’s lawyer. Driver’s son, 19-year-old Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, defended his father: “Dad is not a fast driver… the brakes failed. He was pushing the pedal but nothing was happening.” He added: “If the truck wasn’t parked illegally, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Mr Kayode was granted bail set at ₦5 million (£2,580). His trial is scheduled for January 20, with vehicle inspections and witness testimonies expected to play a key role.

Tragedy Strikes During Somber Visit

What was meant to be a personal trip to Joshua’s father’s homeland has turned into a nightmare. The boxer lost two trusted team members in the devastating crash. Speculation swirls that Joshua’s last-minute seat swap saved him from a worse fate, although both victims sat in seats usually safer during front-end impacts.

As the tragic story unfolds, all eyes remain on the upcoming trial and claims of brake failure and illegal parking that could prove crucial.