Watch Live

CHARGED Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends

  • Updated: 20:28
  • , 2 January 2026
Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends

 

The driver involved in the tragic car crash that injured boxing star Anthony Joshua and killed two of his close friends has been charged by Nigerian police.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Fatal Lagos Crash

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged on four counts including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence at Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday.

The horrific crash happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Nigeria, on Monday, December 29. Joshua was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that smashed into a stationary truck.

Joshua escaped with minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital. Unfortunately, his two long-time friends and team members, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were killed in the collision.

Who Were Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami?

AJ’s inner circle was tight-knit, with many working quietly behind the scenes. Both Ghami and Ayodele were key figures in his career and close friends.

  • Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele: Joshua’s personal trainer since 2016 and a devout Muslim who converted in 2012. Ayodele was present throughout Joshua’s rise, often seen alongside the champion in gyms and relaxation. Just hours before the crash, he shared a joyful video with Joshua playing table tennis.
  • Sina Ghami: Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over a decade and co-founder of Evolve Gym in London. He specialised in musculoskeletal injuries and was by Joshua’s side during major fights, including his 2017 Wembley victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Legal Proceedings and Aftermath

Prosecutors confirmed Kayode has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence. He was granted bail set at 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and the trial is scheduled for January 20.

Following the tragedy, police launched a hunt for the driver of the truck involved in the crash.

On New Year’s Eve, after being released from hospital, Joshua and his mother Yeta Odusanya visited the funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects.

“Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. “Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

Recommended for you

Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
HEAD ON FATAL Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
HARROWING FOOTAGE Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40

Must READ

CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences
Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges

More For You

Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
DIPPED HEADLIGHTS Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.
STREET BRAWL Early New Year drama on Eltham Hill as a man in his 50s was attacked just after 2am
European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
BOMBSHELL European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags
NO STAR Star of David ‘Removed’ from Israeli Flag at London NYE Fireworks

More From UK News in Pictures

PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
FAMILY DESPERATE Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
Man Hospitalised After Police Incident Near Primary School in Mile End
DRIVER ARRESTED Two Men Hurt in Early Morning Crash in Thornton Heath
MURDER MANHUNT Man Stabbed to Death on New Year’s Eve in Grove Street Horrific Attack
M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
UPGRADING M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
TWO INJURED Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
ALBANIAN NATIONALS Two Men Charged After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47
SECONDS TO DISASTER Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47
Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends
CHARGED Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends
British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire

BREAKING

PICTURED British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
OVER THE LIMIT Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
CONCERNS MOUNT Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
DEVASTING FIRE Deadly Blaze Ravages Swiss Ski Resort Bar on New Year’s Eve
Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
FATAL CRASH Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
EXTREMELY TRAGIC Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault

More From UKNIP

French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40
French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40
TRAFFIC CHAOS M2 in Kent Shut Coastbound After Crash Involving Broken-Down Vehicle
Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
MAJOR BLAZE Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
MANHUNT FOR ATTACKER Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
error: Content is protected !!