Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends

The driver involved in the tragic car crash that injured boxing star Anthony Joshua and killed two of his close friends has been charged by Nigerian police.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Fatal Lagos Crash

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged on four counts including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence at Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday.

The horrific crash happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Nigeria, on Monday, December 29. Joshua was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that smashed into a stationary truck.

Joshua escaped with minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital. Unfortunately, his two long-time friends and team members, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were killed in the collision.

Who Were Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami?

AJ’s inner circle was tight-knit, with many working quietly behind the scenes. Both Ghami and Ayodele were key figures in his career and close friends.

Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele: Joshua’s personal trainer since 2016 and a devout Muslim who converted in 2012. Ayodele was present throughout Joshua’s rise, often seen alongside the champion in gyms and relaxation. Just hours before the crash, he shared a joyful video with Joshua playing table tennis.

Joshua’s personal trainer since 2016 and a devout Muslim who converted in 2012. Ayodele was present throughout Joshua’s rise, often seen alongside the champion in gyms and relaxation. Just hours before the crash, he shared a joyful video with Joshua playing table tennis. Sina Ghami: Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over a decade and co-founder of Evolve Gym in London. He specialised in musculoskeletal injuries and was by Joshua’s side during major fights, including his 2017 Wembley victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Legal Proceedings and Aftermath

Prosecutors confirmed Kayode has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence. He was granted bail set at 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and the trial is scheduled for January 20.

Following the tragedy, police launched a hunt for the driver of the truck involved in the crash.

On New Year’s Eve, after being released from hospital, Joshua and his mother Yeta Odusanya visited the funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects.