FLY TIPPING Concrete Chaos Closes A16 Near Louth

  • Updated: 04:46
  • , 21 January 2026

Police are scrambling for answers after tonnes of concrete and soil were dumped on the busy A16, causing chaos and forcing a full road closure.

Debris Dumped from Moving Vehicle

The mess was spotted around 4.20pm on Monday 20 January, covering a long stretch between Kenwick Roundabout and Ulceby Cross. Officers believe the concrete and soil fell from a lorry or truck driving along the route.

The highway quickly turned into a hazardous mess, putting drivers at risk during one of the day’s busiest times.

Road Shut, Cleanup Underway

Police and highways crews rushed to the scene to clear the debris. The sheer volume forced a full closure of the A16 as they worked to make the road safe again.

Police Hunt Driver and Witnesses

Officers now want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area at the time. If you can help, email [email protected].

This massive mess has caused major disruption – and cops are keen to catch the culprit before it happens again.

