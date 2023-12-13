appeal after envelope with £400 stolen at royal stoke university hospital

In a disheartening incident at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, an envelope containing £400 was stolen from the car park on Thursday, 13 July 2023. The envelope was reportedly dropped accidentally, and local authorities are now seeking public assistance to solve the case.

The focal point of the investigation is a woman, whose picture has been released by the police in connection with the theft. The image, which clearly shows the woman in question, is being circulated in hopes that members of the public might recognize her and provide vital information.

Authorities are reaching out to anyone who might recognize the woman in the photograph or has any information that could aid in their inquiries. People with relevant details are encouraged to contact the police directly by calling 101 and quoting incident number 32 of 14 July. Alternatively, individuals can relay information through the Live Chat feature available on the police website.

For those who wish to provide information while maintaining their anonymity, the police have provided the option of contacting Crimestoppers. By calling 0800 555 111, informants can share what they know without revealing their identity.

The theft of such a significant amount of money, especially within the premises of a hospital, has raised concerns among the public and hospital staff. The Royal Stoke University Hospital is cooperating fully with the authorities in this matter.