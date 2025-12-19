Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm

A chilling crime has hit a northern Lincolnshire farm where several pigs were stolen and slaughtered on site.

Overnight Raid in Scunthorpe

The brazen theft happened between midday Saturday, 13 December and midday Sunday, 14 December at a farm near Messingham, Scunthorpe. Police believe thieves sneaked into the pig field through surrounding hedges under the cover of darkness.

Humberside Police say the animals were killed right where they were taken from.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

Officers are hunting the culprits and want anyone who saw suspicious behaviour during the timeframe to come forward.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious in this area between the above timeframes or know any information in relation to this please call us on our non-emergency number quoting reference 25*173047,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with info can call Humberside Police on 101.