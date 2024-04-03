UK News in Pictures

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Authorities are urgently appealing for witnesses and any available footage following a harrowing hit-and-run incident involving a police officer in Blackburn.

At 7.57pm on April 2, emergency services responded to New Chapel Street after receiving reports that a black Volkswagen Polo mobility car with the registration PF73FJX had been stolen sometime between March 26 and April 2.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the car theft, an officer was conducting inquiries in the Mill Hill area of Blackburn this morning.

At 11:53 the officer spotted the stolen vehicle parked in Fred Pickering Place. Approaching the front of the car to engage with the driver, the officer was met with a shocking turn of events. The car’s driver deliberately accelerated, striking the officer and causing him to be thrown onto the bonnet before crashing onto the ground. The stolen Volkswagen then collided with a Seat Leon.

The injured officer was promptly transported to the hospital. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening, but the incident has left the community in shock.

The driver of the stolen Volkswagen is described as:

  • Race: White
  • Age: Between 15 to 17 years old
  • Build: Slim
  • Hair: Blondey brown, curly, extending down to his eyebrows

The three passengers accompanying the driver are also described as white and between 15 to 17 years old. All four individuals were dressed in black.

As of now, no arrests have been made. Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the stolen Volkswagen. If you have any information or relevant footage, please contact us at 101, quoting log 484 of April 3, 2024.

If you spot the Volkswagen, please report it immediately via 999. For your safety, do not approach the vehicle if you see it parked or engage with it if you witness it being driven.

