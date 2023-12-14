Appeal after two men arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Police are appealing for information following reports of a sexual assault in North Staffordshire.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, left The Foyer nightclub on Hassell Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at about 1.30am on Sunday (10 December).

She was then approached by two men. They got her into a taxi and left the area together at about 1.50am.

Officers believe they then went to an address in Stoke and the victim was sexually assaulted.

The assault was reported to us on Monday (11 December). Specially-trained officers have been supporting the victim and carrying out enquiries to find out more about what happened.

A 56-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Stoke-on-Trent, have since been arrested on suspicion of rape. They are being questioned about what happened in custody today (13 December).

Detective Inspector Becky Harris, who is investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to people who were in the area at the time who may have vital information that can help us with our investigation.

“At this stage, we think the woman was approached by two men on Hassell Street before they got her into a taxi. One of them was wearing a black jacket and a black beanie and was a large build.

“We take all reports of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously. Our priority is to support survivors and relentlessly pursue those responsible for these crimes.”

Anyone with any information which can help us with our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 149 of 11 December, or by messaging us using Live Chat on our website.

If you want to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.