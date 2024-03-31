UK News in Pictures

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone

Home Breaking Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

screenshot 2024 04 01 at 01.24.46

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in Small Heath which also left her baby son injured.

The 30-year-old was a passenger in a blue Toyota Yaris, which collided with a blue Audi S3, on Cattel Road at the junction with Arsenal Street at around 11.44pm.

The Audi driver fled the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition this afternoon.

A man aged 34 and the couple’s one-year-old son were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This happened on a busy road and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who recalls seeing the blue Audi just before the collision, on Cattel Road.

“I know from CCTV that there were pedestrians and other cars at the scene who have not yet spoken to us.

“I would urge them to come forward and help us establish the full facts in order to give those involved the answers they need.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver of the Audi to do the right thing and come forward. You may not have been aware of just how serious this collision was last night, but you know now.”

The Audi has been seized and will be forensically examined, as officers follow a number of lines of enquiry to establish the events of last night.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage can e-mail investigators directly at [email protected], or via Live Chat on our website, quoting log 4650 of 29 March.

