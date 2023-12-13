Appeal following a serious collision in Weymouth

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a serious road traffic collision in Weymouth.



The incident, which happened in Dorchester Road, was reported to police at 5.43pm on Wednesday 13 December 2023. It involved a blue Mitsubishi car – driven by a man in his 60s and from Hertfordshire – and a female pedestrian.



Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene and a road closure was put in place.



The pedestrian – a local woman in her 70s – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.



“I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken with officers to please come forward.



“Also, I am keen to hear from anyone who has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle and was in the area at the time to check whether they may have captured anything of relevance that might assist our investigation.



“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding during the road closure.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 13:445. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.