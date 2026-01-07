Appeal following indecent exposure report in Deal

An image of a man officers would like to speak to, in connection with a report of indecent exposure in Deal, has been released.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Beach Street, Deal, on Tuesday 25 November 2025 at around 2.20pm.

As part of their enquiries, officers have obtained an image of a man they believe can help with their investigation. Although the man’s face cannot be clearly seen, officers are still hopeful somebody may be able to recognise him.

Anyone who recognises him should contact police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police. Residents with private CCTV who have not yet spoken to the police and motorists with dashcam from the area are also asked to check for relevant footage.

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/202838/25.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111 or by using the online form.