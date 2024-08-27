Appeal Following Reported Robbery in Ramsgate

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported robbery in Ramsgate on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The incident occurred around 11:45 pm in La Belle Alliance Square, where it was reported that a man had been assaulted by two other men who then stole his backpack. The report was made by a third party.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and arrested a 55-year-old man nearby on suspicion of robbery. The man has since been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

However, the victim was not at the scene when police arrived and have not yet come forward since the incident.

Investigating detectives are urging the victim, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, to come forward with any information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/139613/24.

Alternatively, individuals can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing their online form.

Kent Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported robbery and are committed to ensuring that all leads are thoroughly pursued