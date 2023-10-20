Appeal following sexual assault in Southwater

A 19-year-old female was the victim of a sexual assault and robbery on the evening of Saturday, 14 October near Cedar Drive in Southwater. The incident occurred approximately at 10.30pm.

The young woman was confronted by an unidentified male, subsequently suffering injuries that necessitated medical care.

The alleged assailant is described as a man approximately 5’11” in height, with facial hair, dressed in a black tracksuit, black footwear, and a black and red puffer coat.

Police urge anyone who may have seen an individual fitting this description in the vicinity during that time, or possesses any pertinent CCTV, doorbell, or vehicular camera recordings, to come forward.

For those with relevant information, please contact Sussex police either online or by dialing 101, referencing serial 314 of 16/10.