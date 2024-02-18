Police in Kirkby Stephen are urgently seeking information and sightings regarding the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Honey Dye was last seen on February 17th at approximately 2:50 pm, leaving Beck Lane in Kirkby Stephen. Since then, there have been no reported sightings of her.

Honey is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build and brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a long black puffer jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Concerns for her safety have grown, especially considering her young age and the length of time she has been missing. Authorities have revealed that Honey has connections to London and may potentially be utilizing the train network.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Honey or has any information regarding her whereabouts to come forward and contact them immediately. They can be reached by dialling 101.

Additionally, if Honey herself sees this appeal, she is encouraged to reach out to officers using the same contact number provided.

The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any potential sightings or information that may aid in locating Honey Dye and ensuring her safe return home.