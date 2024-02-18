UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Motorist’s Narrow Escape as Wine Bottle Hits Car Windscreen in Yokosuka Way Gillingham

Urgent Appeal: Help Swindon Police Locate Missing Jay Paxton

Massive Fire at Scrap Yard in Birmingham

Tune In to the BAFTA Awards Ceremony Tonight on BBC One and iPlayer

Serial Rapist Former Met Police Officer David Carrick Has Maximum Pension Stripped

Home Breaking Appeal for Help Finding Missing Teen from Kirkby Stephen

Appeal for Help Finding Missing Teen from Kirkby Stephen

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Police in Kirkby Stephen are urgently seeking information and sightings regarding the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Honey Dye was last seen on February 17th at approximately 2:50 pm, leaving Beck Lane in Kirkby Stephen. Since then, there have been no reported sightings of her.

Honey is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build and brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a long black puffer jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Concerns for her safety have grown, especially considering her young age and the length of time she has been missing. Authorities have revealed that Honey has connections to London and may potentially be utilizing the train network.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Honey or has any information regarding her whereabouts to come forward and contact them immediately. They can be reached by dialling 101.

Additionally, if Honey herself sees this appeal, she is encouraged to reach out to officers using the same contact number provided.

The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any potential sightings or information that may aid in locating Honey Dye and ensuring her safe return home.

Post Views: 31

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Condemns Online Abuse Directed at New Assistant Chief Constable Karen Findlay
Appeal for Witnesses Following Shooting at Enfield Bar
Former Trowbridge School Teacher Sentenced to Four Years for Non-Recent Child Sex Offences
Seventh Teenager Charged with Murder of Deshaun James Tuitt in Islington
Investigators Seek Motorist Involved in Serious Collision on A2 near Dartford
British Transport Police Chief “Disgusted” at Torrent of Abuse Following Announcement of New Female Senior Officer

READ NEXT:

The Isle of Wight Council has set its budget and council tax for 2019/20
David Beckham has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a nostalgic throwback picture with his wife Victoria Beckham on their wedding anniversary
Massive Wildfires Force Evacuation of Over 3,000 Tourists in Southern France
Do not approach Paul Greaves call Police on 999?
Woman has acid thrown in her face in Camden
Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Centre in Garrison Road, Sheerness
Manhunt launched for driver after Serious A2 Collision near Dartford: Witnesses Wanted
Breaking

Massive Blaze Engulfs East London Scrapyard Near Thames Barrier, Emergency Services Mobilised

Life-Changing Injuries in High-Speed Collision on A2, Investigation Underway
Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week
Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory
Police Grant Extra Powers Ahead of Potential Unlicensed Music Event on Woolwich Common
Met officer who sent colleague picture of penis sacked
Weekend Closures: Dartford Crossing Tunnels Shut for Maintenance
Breaking

Fake 50mph Sign Catches Out 600 Drivers, But Fines Stand, Says Met Police

Former West Mercia Police Federation Secretary Charged with Fraud
Police Investigating Serious Incident in Greenford
Police Appeal for Information Following Reports of Suspicious Behaviour at Gravesend Train Station
Man Jailed for Assaulting Four Police Officers in Dover
£1 Million Worth of Crystal Meth Seized in Croydon Drug Raid
Gravesend Man Sentenced for Adopted Daughter’s Murder
Appeal for Witnesses Following Fatal Collision in Broadstairs
Police Drone Aids in Recovery of Stolen Caravan in Dartford
Breaking

Baby’s Death Blamed on Ambulance Delay Due to Categorisation Error

Breaking

Mother Fatally Stabbed by Mentally Ill Son After Ambulance Refusal

Officers investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Bristol have arrested two teenagers
BBC Removes Apprentice Contestant Amid Antisemitism Allegations
Gang Fires Sawn-off Shotgun at Women and Children Outside Church Funeral Service in ‘Turf War’
Woman in Critical Condition After A406 Collision in Barking
Bromley Landlady Threatened as Weed Factory Uncovered in Her Home
Multiple Fire Engines Respond to Crash on London Road, Swanley
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Georges Accuses Peggy of Being a ‘Calculated Manipulator’ and Reveals True Reason for Breakup
Police Charge Individual After Migrants Found in Lorry at Newhaven Ferry Port
Controversy Surrounds Former Apprentice Contestant Dr Asif Munaf
Vandalism Incident Causes Damage and Injury to No. 85 Bus
Security Breach at Gatwick Airport: Man Boards Plane Without Passport or Boarding Pass
Gloucester Brewery Partners with Great Western Air Ambulance Charity to Launch “Cheeky Chopper” Non-Alcoholic IPA
Breaking

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine

Breaking

A woman who found the courage to speak to officers about a controlling relationship has been praised after her ex-partner was jailed

Breaking

Man convicted of the murder of Natasha Morais

Breaking

Thameslink Services Suspended After Person Hit by Train Between Gatwick and Three Bridges

RECOMMENDED

Drug suppliers who exploited young boys to sell Class A drugs have been locked up after a specialist police team shut down a County Lines operation
Man Jailed for Assulting Officers at Hull Paragon Station
Government Implements New Rules for Parents Who Fail to Pay Child Maintenance
Waterlooville Man Jailed for Coercive Behaviour and Intimidation
Albanian Man Sentenced for UK Cannabis Production
North Hull Crime Ring Busted: Big-Timers Jailed for 22 Years
Breaking

Help Needed to Identify Individuals in Wembley Bus Assault

Breaking

‘Sexual predators’ found guilty after raping a woman in a taxi

Breaking

Three Dutch Murder Suspects to Stand Trial for Death of Legal Executive’s Son

Breaking

Constance Marten Trial Reveals Heartbreaking Moment Baby Victoria’s Body Found in Lidl Bag

Breaking

Serious Industrial Incident in Basingstoke Leaves Man Hospitalised

Breaking

Eight Injured in Shooting Near Kansas City Super Bowl Parade

Breaking

BBC Radio 2 Presenter Steve Wright Passes Away at 69: Police Say Death ‘Unexpected but Not Suspicious’

BreakingLONDON

Man arrested after Dartford postboxes painted gold

Breaking

Officers investigating a burglary in Broadstairs have released an image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Breaking

Off-Duty Officers’ Heroism Saves the Day in South London Knife Attack

Breaking

British Coastguards Face Criminal Charges Over Channel Migrant Deaths

Breaking

Appeal for Witnesses After Man Injured by Crossbow in Gillingham

BreakingLONDON

Nine Hospitalised After Collision Between Police Van and Double-Decker Bus in South East London

BreakingLONDON

Serious Crash on M26 Causes Road Closure: Emergency Services Respond

Breaking

A man who was caught with more than £500 worth of class A drugs on him in Millfield has been jailed

Breaking

A man who tried to kill his mother after she got off a bus in Filton has been jailed for attempted murder

Breaking

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine

Breaking

A woman who found the courage to speak to officers about a controlling relationship has been praised after her ex-partner was jailed

Top Stories

Breaking

Man Jailed for Assulting Officers at Hull Paragon Station

Breaking

Government Implements New Rules for Parents Who Fail to Pay Child Maintenance

Breaking

Waterlooville Man Jailed for Coercive Behaviour and Intimidation

Breaking

Albanian Man Sentenced for UK Cannabis Production

Breaking

North Hull Crime Ring Busted: Big-Timers Jailed for 22 Years

Breaking

A drunk driver who deliberately rammed a police car in the final hours of last year has been jailed

Breaking

Prison sentence increased for drink-driver who caused fatal collision near Wincanton

Breaking

A man who attacked two other men with a meat cleaver at a hotel in Long Ditton last July has pleaded guilty after appearing in court this week

Breaking

A man who viciously attacked an on-duty officer jailed

Breaking

Horror, as Police Officer Learns His Wife, is Among Fatal Crash Victims

Breaking

Four jailed for the murder of Joseph Riches in Stourbridge

Breaking

Leopard and Dog Trapped in Toilet: A Tale of Unusual Harmony

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Motorist’s Narrow Escape as Wine Bottle Hits Car Windscreen in Yokosuka Way Gillingham
Urgent Appeal: Help Swindon Police Locate Missing Jay Paxton
Massive Fire at Scrap Yard in Birmingham

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.