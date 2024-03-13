Kent Police are appealing for information to identify the locations visited by Charlie Saywell on the evening prior to his death. The 25-year-old soldier was tragically found deceased after his body was recovered from the River Medway, near Main Gate Road, Chatham, at 10:46 am on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

It is believed that Charlie had been socializing with friends during the previous evening before taking a local taxi to his address in Brompton. However, instead of entering his accommodation, he reportedly chose to take a walk into Chatham town center between 12:10 am and 2:40 am.

During this time frame, Charlie is understood to have walked past Primark in Chatham High Street before visiting a fast-food outlet. It is suspected that he may have mistakenly entered an unidentified car nearby, where he was allegedly assaulted by the driver, resulting in facial injuries.

Detective Sergeant Karen Caulfield emphasized the importance of gathering information about Charlie’s movements during the crucial hours before his death. She stated, “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Charlie walking in the Gillingham and Chatham areas during these times. We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw him in a fast-food outlet or involved in an altercation in or near to a car.”

While Charlie’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious, understanding his whereabouts and the events leading up to his demise is critical for the investigation.

Charlie was last seen wearing a dark navy-colored short-sleeved t-shirt, khaki-colored cargo trousers, and white trainers.

His mother, Victoria Brown, made a heartfelt plea to the public, urging anyone with information to come forward. “If you have witnessed my son Charlie’s movement during the early hours of that morning and can offer any information, however small, please can you contact Kent Police so our family can have some answers about what happened to him,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kent Police appeal line at 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/36226/24. Additionally, drivers with dashcam footage and residents or businesses with private CCTV are encouraged to review their recordings for any relevant footage.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their online form.

The community’s assistance in this matter is crucial to uncovering the circumstances surrounding Charlie Saywell’s untimely passing and providing closure to his grieving family.