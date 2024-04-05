UK News in Pictures

Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May

Home Breaking Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May

Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
Essex Police is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Helen May, who has been reported missing from Colchester. Authorities are eager to ensure her safety and well-being as swiftly as possible.

Helen May is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and blonde hair typically styled in a ponytail. She is known to wear glasses. The missing woman was last seen in the vicinity of Turner Road in Colchester around 5:00 pm. It is believed that she has connections across the city as well as to Dovercourt.

At the time of her disappearance, Helen May was reportedly wearing a lilac vest and dark trousers.

Essex Police urge anyone who may have seen Helen or has information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately. If you are currently with Helen or have any knowledge that could assist in locating her, please do not hesitate to contact authorities by dialling 999. When contacting the emergency services, please quote incident number 936 of Tuesday, April 2.

The cooperation of the community in sharing any relevant information is crucial in ensuring Helen May’s safe return to her loved ones. Essex Police appreciate the public’s assistance and cooperation in this matter.

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

