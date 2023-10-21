Appeal for Information on Golf Club Criminal Damage in Stoke-on-Trent

Police are appealing for information regarding an incident of criminal damage at a golf club in Stoke-on-Trent. The incident occurred at the premises located off High Lane, Burslem, and was reported to the police just before 7pm on Tuesday, October 17.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered tyre tracks on the surface of the golf club green. It is believed that the damage was caused by quad bike riders between 2.30pm on Sunday, October 15, and the following morning.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the area during this timeframe and may have witnessed the incident or captured it on CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. Sharing any relevant information or evidence could greatly assist with the ongoing investigation.

To provide information, individuals can contact the police through Live Chat on their website or by calling 101. When reporting the incident, please quote incident number 84 of October 17.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111. By contacting Crimestoppers, individuals can provide valuable information without revealing their identity.

