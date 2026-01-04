Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a woman seen in a panicked state at Dinton Pastures in Wokingham on Sunday afternoon.

valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police said they were contacted at around 4pm on Sunday, January 4, after a member of the public reported seeing a distressed woman walking in the area and calling out for a child.

Description Issued

The woman is described as:

Around 5ft 7ins tall

Dark blonde hair

Wearing a black puffer jacket

She reportedly told the witness that the child she was looking for was wearing red ear muffs.

No Missing Child Reported

Police have confirmed that no report of a missing child has been received in the area today. However, officers say they have been making enquiries since the call was received and are now appealing for information to ensure everyone involved is safe.

Public Appeal

Officers are keen to hear from:

The woman herself , to confirm that she and the child are safe

Anyone who saw the woman at Dinton Pastures Country Park

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries

If this was you, police ask that you make contact as soon as possible to let them know you are okay.

How to Contact Police

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1093 of today’s date (04/01).

Police have thanked members of the public for their vigilance and assistance.