Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2

A tragic smash on the M2 near Junction 4 has claimed the life of a woman in her 20s. The black Volkswagen T-Roc careered into the central reservation on the London-bound side just before 12:50pm on Christmas Eve, before flipping over.

Driver Dies at Scene, No Other Vehicles Involved

The driver, from Faversham, was pronounced dead on impact. There were no passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the horror crash.

Road Closures and Appeal for Witnesses

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit shut the carriageway between Junctions 5 and 4 as they probed the fatal incident.

Police urge anyone who saw the crash or spotted the Volkswagen beforehand to call 01622 798538, quoting reference BS/AW/092/25.

Dashcam footage can be uploaded online at kep.uk.evidence.com.