Appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic collision in Melksham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a car on the A350, Melksham last night (Friday).

The incident happened around 8.30pm near to the Hampton Park roundabout.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigation work was carried out.

If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage please contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 345 of November 3.

Alternatively, contact the team directly – [email protected]

