appeal for witnesses following stabbing incident on dlr train at cutty sark station

British Transport Police are urgently appealing for witnesses following a serious incident involving the stabbing of two youths on a Dockland Light Railway (DLR) train near Cutty Sark station.

Details of the Incident

The distressing event occurred today at around 5.30 pm. Officers swiftly responded to reports of two youths receiving stab wounds while on a DLR train travelling between Greenwich and Cutty Sark stations. Upon arriving at Cutty Sark DLR station, it was discovered that both victims had sustained significant injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital.

Nature of Injuries

One of the youths has suffered a severe wound to the hand, while the other has sustained a potentially life-threatening or life-altering injury to the thigh. The medical condition of both victims is being closely monitored.

Circumstances Leading to the Incident

Preliminary investigations suggest that an altercation occurred on the train involving four individuals, resulting in the stabbing. Both the victims and the alleged suspects are reported to have disembarked at Cutty Sark station.

Witness Appeal

Detectives are now seeking assistance from the public to piece together the events leading to this violent incident. They are particularly interested in hearing from individuals who were traveling on the DLR train between Greenwich and Cutty Sark stations around the time of the incident, as well as anyone present at Cutty Sark Station at approximately 5.30 pm.

Contact Information for Witnesses

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information are encouraged to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 420 – 171223. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111.