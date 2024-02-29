Authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a man who has gone missing from a hospital in Harrow.

Abdi Ahmed, aged 41, was last seen on Wednesday, January 31, at 15:05hrs. He was observed walking down Nash Way, off Kenton Road, Harrow, shortly after leaving the hospital where he had been receiving treatment for his mental health.

Described as Black, standing at 6ft 2inches tall, Abdi sports short black afro-style hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket paired with black trousers and blue plimsolls, along with white socks.

PC Callum Watts from the Met’s Missing Persons Unit, responsible for Harrow, expressed the urgency of the situation: “Abdi has no cash, phone, or wallet. We have exhausted all enquiries with no confirmed sightings, and due to the fact he has no traceable items on him, we are appealing for the public’s help.

Highlighting Abdi’s vulnerability, PC Watts emphasized the need for his prompt return to the mental health facility to receive essential care and support. Additionally, Abdi walks with a distinctive limp, a characteristic that may aid in his identification.

“If you see anyone matching his description, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 24MIS004279. For any immediate sightings, dial 999,” urged PC Watts.