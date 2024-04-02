Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility

Authorities in East London are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Philip Theophilou, aged 54, who absconded from a mental health facility in Homerton on Sunday, March 31. The man has not returned since leaving the facility, prompting heightened concerns among officers and medical professionals.

Reportedly, Theophilus was last seen in the Green Park area around 11.25am on the same day he left the facility. Descriptions provided by authorities indicate he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, a black jacket, and a black jumper at the time of his disappearance, as depicted in the accompanying picture.

Of significant concern is the fact that Theophilou is without access to necessary medication, raising apprehensions about the potential risks he may pose to himself and others. Given the circumstances, officials are urging members of the public who may come across Theophilou not to approach him directly but to immediately contact emergency services by dialling 999 and quoting CAD 3598/31Mar.