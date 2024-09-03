Appeal to Find 11-Year-Old Ibrahim Last Seen Outside Poundland in Hayes

An urgent appeal has been launched by Hillingdon Police to locate 11-year-old Ibrahim, who was last seen outside Poundland on Station Road, Hayes.

Ibrahim became accidentally separated from his mother outside the store on Monday evening and has been missing since then. The police and his family are deeply concerned for his safety and are asking the public for help in finding him.

A photo of Ibrahim has been released as part of the appeal. Hillingdon Police have emphasized that Ibrahim is not in any trouble, either with the police or his parents, and that they are simply seeking the community’s help to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information about Ibrahim’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hillingdon Police immediately..