 Appeal to Find 11-Year-Old Ibrahim Last Seen Outside Poundland in Hayes

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man Jailed for Over Four Years for Sex Offences Against Women and Girls

CCTV Captures Brighton Bike Thieves in Action

Body Discovered on Hove Beach

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured

Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

Home Breaking Appeal to Find 11-Year-Old Ibrahim Last Seen Outside Poundland in Hayes

Appeal to Find 11-Year-Old Ibrahim Last Seen Outside Poundland in Hayes

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Appeal To Find 11-year-old Ibrahim Last Seen Outside Poundland In Hayes

An urgent appeal has been launched by Hillingdon Police to locate 11-year-old Ibrahim, who was last seen outside Poundland on Station Road, Hayes.

Ibrahim became accidentally separated from his mother outside the store on Monday evening and has been missing since then. The police and his family are deeply concerned for his safety and are asking the public for help in finding him.

A photo of Ibrahim has been released as part of the appeal. Hillingdon Police have emphasized that Ibrahim is not in any trouble, either with the police or his parents, and that they are simply seeking the community’s help to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information about Ibrahim’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hillingdon Police immediately..

Post Views: 18

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

A20 Lee High Road Closed in Lewisham Due to an Emergency Services Incident after a person is hit by a vehicle
A ‘violent’ man on escorted leave from a secure hospital managed to flee his escort when they entered a shop and is still on the run
Detectives investigating a robbery where a bag was snatched from the shoulder of an elderly woman in Kilburn are appealing for help to identify three men
Major fire at risk of taking out Gas Pipelines and Overhead Pylons
A father has been found guilty of the murder of his 11-week-old baby boy
Man Sentenced to Indefinite Hospital Order for Attacks in Burnley and Lancashire
Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls
Breaking

Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman
Police Appeal for Information to Locate Missing Maidstone Teenager
RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance
Police Search for Missing Teens Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, Believed to be Travelling Together
Family Launches GoFundMe to Honor Billy Ripley, 20, Who Was Tragically Murdered in Hailsham
Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a missing teenager from Chatham
Breaking

Emergency Services Called to Old Police Station on Brentford High Street

Transport for London Responds to Ongoing Cyber Security Incident
A mother who drugged her six-year-old daughter in a sick plot to let her sex predator partner rape her is jailed for 17 years
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper Addresses Violent Disorder and Government Response
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court
Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing
Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Who Served with Wayne Couzens Charged Following IOPC Investigation
Breaking

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

Breaking

Police Release CCTV Footage in Central London Rape Investigation

Emergency Services Respond to Car Fire in Woolwich
Polish national and Three Young Sons Found Dead in Tragic Incident in Surrey
Investigation Launched After Fatal Fire in South Croydon
Police Renew Appeal for Help in Locating Wanted Man Blade Neale
Car Fire on M20 Near Ashford Extinguished by Fire Crews
Major Disruption as Gravesend to Greenhithe Fibre Cable Cut on Galley Hill
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

A2 Collision Causes Major Delays: Car Overturned After Being Hit by Lorry
Three Men Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Former Lancing College Teacher Admits to Child Sex Offences and Sharing Pupil Data
Alleged killer ‘laughs’ on leaving Ilyas Habibi ‘choking on blood’ in Sutton stabbing
Mother of Three Young Boys Found Dead Along with Their Father in Suspected ‘Triple-Murder-Suicide’ Pays Tribute to Her Family
Steve Dymond ‘Distraught’ After Failing Lie Detector on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Inquest Hears
Breaking

NHS Launches RSV Vaccination Program for Pregnant Women and Older Adults

Breaking

Sir Ian McKellen to Take Rest of Year Off Following Stage Fall

Breaking

Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire in Henleaze in Bristol

Breaking

Residents Advised to Close Windows and Doors as Hay Bales Burn in Cliffe near Rochester

RECOMMENDED

Four Arrested as Met Police Investigation into Hounslow Post Office Robbery Intensifies
Cannabis Factory Discovered After Blaze Rips Through Flat in Penge
Woman Charged with Murder After Death of Six-Year-Old Boy in Swansea
Man Stabbed During Early Morning Disturbance in Fairmeadow; Three Arrested
Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Bright Ridge, Southborough; Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Serious Incident Causes Multiple Road Closures in Barnsley
Breaking

Tesco Store in East Ham Targeted in Robbery for Second Time

Breaking

Man, 20, Stabbed to Death in Newham Park Named; 16-Year-Old Charged with Murder

Breaking

Tesco Store on Katherine Road Targeted in Robbery; Police Seek Public’s Help

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out in Field Near Pyson Road, Thanet; Fire Brigade Working to Control Blaze

Breaking

US Charges Pakistani Man in Alleged Iran-Linked Assassination Plot

Breaking

Recall Alert: Fisher-Price Recalls Donald and Daisy Duck Figurines Due to Choking Hazard

Breaking

Teenager Sentenced to 11 Years for Shooting in Hackney

Breaking

Police Seek Information on Knife-Point Robbery in East Grinstead

Breaking

Man Who Helped Bexley Murderer Escape Set to Be Released from Prison in Weeks

Breaking

Forest Hill Man Admits to Killing Wife Found in Attic, Murder Trial Set for October

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information After Osprey Shot in Perthshire

Breaking

Bexley Man’s Sentence Reduced After Pleading Guilty to Murdering Mother of His Children

Breaking

Surge in E. coli Cases: Nearly 4,000 Hospital Admissions in South East London Over Past Three Years

Breaking

Aldi Launches Back-to-School Fund With £100 Voucher Giveaway

Breaking

Residents Advised to Close Windows and Doors as Hay Bales Burn in Cliffe near Rochester

SUSSEX

Fire Alert at The Grand Hotel Brighton Leads to Temporary Evacuation

Breaking

Four Arrested as Met Police Investigation into Hounslow Post Office Robbery Intensifies

Breaking

Cannabis Factory Discovered After Blaze Rips Through Flat in Penge