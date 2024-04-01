UK News in Pictures

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

screenshot 2024 04 01 at 16.44.30

The public’s assistance is urgently sought in locating a man reported missing on the Isle of Sheppey.

Ermandis Liepa, aged 32, was last seen in the Queenborough area during the early hours of Thursday, March 28, 2024. Concerns for his welfare have escalated, prompting a widespread appeal for information regarding his whereabouts.

Liepa is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with light brown hair typically worn in a ponytail and wearing glasses. At the time of his disappearance, he is believed to have been dressed in a blue hooded top paired with jeans.

Given the circumstances and the length of time since his last sighting, authorities are treating his disappearance with utmost seriousness. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could assist in locating Liepa immediately.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact emergency services by dialling 999, quoting reference number 27-0264.

The urgency of this appeal underscores the critical importance of community involvement in ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals. Together, we can help bring Ermandis Liepa home to his loved ones.

