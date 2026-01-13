Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports

Sussex Police are on the hunt for a man caught on camera in connection with disturbing upskirting incidents involving two teenage girls in Bexhill.

Girl Followed and Filmed on School Route

Officers were alerted after one girl reported being followed and secretly recorded at around 8 a.m. on 17 December. The victim was walking to school along Turkey Road and Gunter’s Lane when the incident happened.

Suspect Description and Police Appeal

Police have released images showing a man wearing dark clothing—a black puffer jacket and dark jogging bottoms—whom they want to speak with.

“We have stepped up patrols near local schools to reassure the community and stop any repeat offences,” said Detective Inspector Barry Chandler.

How You Can Help

If you recognise this man or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101. Quote serial 273 of 17/12.