Watch Live

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports

  • Updated: 15:08
  • , 13 January 2026
Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports

Sussex Police are on the hunt for a man caught on camera in connection with disturbing upskirting incidents involving two teenage girls in Bexhill.

Girl Followed and Filmed on School Route

Officers were alerted after one girl reported being followed and secretly recorded at around 8 a.m. on 17 December. The victim was walking to school along Turkey Road and Gunter’s Lane when the incident happened.

Suspect Description and Police Appeal

Police have released images showing a man wearing dark clothing—a black puffer jacket and dark jogging bottoms—whom they want to speak with.

“We have stepped up patrols near local schools to reassure the community and stop any repeat offences,” said Detective Inspector Barry Chandler.

How You Can Help

If you recognise this man or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101. Quote serial 273 of 17/12.

Recommended for you

Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
HORRIFIC SCENE Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
PRIME AIR Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
RACE ATTACK Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
TRAGIC DEATH OF A BABY Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case

Must READ

Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed

BREAKING

ACQUITTED Met Officer Cleared of Assault After 2022 Taser Incident
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FATAL BLAZE PROBE Man Found Dead After Devastating Chalford House Fire
Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
RAPE PROBE Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
VILE PEDO Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
REIGN OF TERROR Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
LIFE SENTANCE Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
TRAGIC END Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
KNIFE AND GUN ATTACK Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
POLICE INCIDENT M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services

More For You

Former Essex Police Special Superintendent Charged with Sexual Offence
POLICE PROBE Serious Collision Shuts Down A414 in Bobbingworth
TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response
82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
MANHUNT LAUNCHED 82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham

More From UK News in Pictures

What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
GOLD RUSH Trump Launches Criminal Probe into Fed Chair Powell – Dollar Dives, Gold Skyrockets
FLASHY JAG Uninsured Jaguar Stop Nails Drug Dealer in Tunbridge Wells
Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
WATER CRISIS Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
DEEP FREEZE SHUTDOWN Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
SPY SCANDAL Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker
Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
SHOP BREAKER Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
FOOTAGE SHOCKER Car in Fatal Taxi Crash Spotted Speeding at 120mph Hours Earlier
Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones
RAG AND BONE Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones
Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
SEA SEARCH Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
BAN AND FINE Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
SICKO JAILED Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
Brutal 'Rib-Cracking' Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
OUTBREAK Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham

More From UKNIP

Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
MAJOR INCIDENT Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
FLIGHTMARE Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
£1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
MAJOR STASH OF HASH £1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
CUT FREE Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
error: Content is protected !!