Appeal to locate missing Highworth man Brian Bembridge

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from the Highworth area.
Brian Bembridge, 72, has been missing since around 7.30pm last night (06/11) and we are extremely concerned about his welfare.
He is described as a white male, with short grey hair.
It’s believed Brian was wearing dark trousers, a dark blue shirt, navy shoes and possibly checked glasses.
He usually is seen wearing a jumper with ferrets on it.
If anyone has any information about Brian’s whereabouts please call us on 101 quoting log number 75 of today (07/11).