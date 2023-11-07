Appeal to locate missing Highworth man Brian Bembridge

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from the Highworth area.

Brian Bembridge, 72, has been missing since around 7.30pm last night (06/11) and we are extremely concerned about his welfare.

He is described as a white male, with short grey hair.

It’s believed Brian was wearing dark trousers, a dark blue shirt, navy shoes and possibly checked glasses.

He usually is seen wearing a jumper with ferrets on it.

If anyone has any information about Brian’s whereabouts please call us on 101 quoting log number 75 of today (07/11).