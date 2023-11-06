Appeal to locate missing Swindon teenager Cameron Myers

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from the Swindon area.

Cameron Myers, 16, has been missing since around 8.30am yesterday morning (05/11) and we are extremely concerned about his welfare.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, with short dark hair and blue eyes.

Cameron usually wears a tracksuit and has a big red bike with black tyres.

If anyone has any information about Cameron’s whereabouts please call us on 101 quoting reference number 54230117240.