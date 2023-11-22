Today: November 22, 2023

Breaking News from around the UK Your Trusted news Source!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
20 seconds ago

Appeal to locate missing Swindon teenager Summer Jacob

missing in swindon

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from the Swindon area.

Summer Jacob, 16, has been missing from the Freshbrook area since around 10pm last night (21/11) and we are extremely concerned about her welfare.

Summer is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 5ins, with medium length brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a cream jumper and pink trousers with white clouds on.

If anyone has any information about Summer’s whereabouts please call us on 101 quoting reference number 54230123634.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts