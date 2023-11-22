Appeal to locate missing Swindon teenager Summer Jacob

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from the Swindon area.

Summer Jacob, 16, has been missing from the Freshbrook area since around 10pm last night (21/11) and we are extremely concerned about her welfare.

Summer is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 5ins, with medium length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a cream jumper and pink trousers with white clouds on.

If anyone has any information about Summer’s whereabouts please call us on 101 quoting reference number 54230123634.